Mohammed Shami demands gunman for security fearing death threats from Hasin Jahan?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
In March earlier this year, Hasin Jahan had filed a complaint against Shami, accusing him of extra-marital affairs and domestic violence.
Mumbai: The Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga seems to be never-ending and according to an Aaj Tak report, the former has asked for a gunner for his security after claiming that he received death threats from his wife.

Shami, however, had later denied these accusations by his wife, and after a cricket-related investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 28-year-old was given a central contract.

Also, Shami was part of India’s Test squad which faced England recently, and is also a part of the Test squad against the West Indies.

