Mohammed Shami demands gunman for security fearing death threats from Hasin Jahan?

Mumbai: The Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga seems to be never-ending and according to an Aaj Tak report, the former has asked for a gunner for his security after claiming that he received death threats from his wife.

In March earlier this year, Hasin Jahan had filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of extra-marital affairs and domestic violence.

Shami, however, had later denied these accusations by his wife, and after a cricket-related investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 28-year-old was given a central contract.

Also, Shami was part of India’s Test squad which faced England recently, and is also a part of the Test squad against the West Indies.

In August, Hasin Jahan had lost a maintenance case where she had requested Rs 7 Lakh per month as a part of family maintenance.