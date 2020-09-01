161st Day Of Lockdown

Sports Cricket 01 Sep 2020 Relief for CSK as 13 ...
Sports, Cricket

Relief for CSK as 13 of its COVID-19-hit staffers now test negative

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2020, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2020, 6:20 pm IST
India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive
The Chennai Super Kings team.
 The Chennai Super Kings team.

New Delhi: All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team's CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine.

 

"Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," Viswanathan said from Dubai where the team is based right now.

"Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he added. The IPL starts on September 19.

...
