LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 3: England score 152-5 at tea break

Southampton: The post-lunch session on day three of the fourth Test here on Saturday belonged to England, who are 152-5 with a lead of 125.

Joe Root fought back after the hosts lost some huge wickets, but the skipper, too, was run-out for 48 runs.

However, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes replied in some fashion, as they have built a 30-run stand so far.

Only R Ashwin is yet to get his name among the wickets, with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah having taken one each whereas Mohammed Shami has got two wickets.

England 122-5 after 46 overs

WICKET! Joe Root is run-out by Mohammed Shami for 48 runs. The England skipper was far from safety and this a huge blow for the hosts.

England 92-4 after 32 overs

WICKET! Mohammed Shami is on song here, as he sees off Jonny Bairstow in style. Clean bowled, and Bairstow departs without scoring any runs.

Lunch break report

The fourth England versus India Test continues to hang in balance as Joe Root and Keaton Jennings look to rebuild the England innings after Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma removed Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali early on Day three at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday.

Lunch on Day 3 of the 4th Test.



England 246 & 92/3, lead India 273 by 65 runs.



Lunch on Day 3 of the 4th Test.

England 246 & 92/3, lead India 273 by 65 runs.

Just before lunch, Mohammed Shami removed Keaton Jennings for 36 runs.

England, who resumed play at 6/0, were 92/3 at lunch on Day three, leading India by 65 runs, with Root batting on 30.

While Ishant and Bumrah looked threatening, India were let down by R Ashwin, who did not look at his best as the left-hander Jennings took him on during his unbeaten partnership with Root.

England 33/2 after 15.4 overs:

WICKET! That's on outstanding grab from KL Rahul in the second slip! The soft signal is OUT and the replays confirmed that Rahul had taken it cleanly! Stunning work. Ishant once again removes an England left-hander. India are on fire. England 2 down.

England 24-1 after 12.1 overs

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah provides India the breakthrough as hee sees off Alastair Cook for 12 runs as KL Rahul hangs onto a spectacular catch at second slip.

Preview

21-run lead at hand, series at stake and India will be eager to run through the England batting line-up and gain the advantage and retain hope of levelling the five-match Test series on Day three of the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday.

While Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami managed to restrict England to 246, England bowlers managed to return the favour even as Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten hundred gave India a first innings lead of 27 runs, with England managing to score six for the loss of no wickets at stumps on Day 2.

While the Indian pacers will hold a key to India’s chances, with the pitch offering assistance to spinners, as it did to Moeen Ali on Day 2, R Ashwin will be crucial as India look to restrict England to a total from where Virat Kohli and co will eye a win in the fourth Test.

