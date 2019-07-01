ICC CWC'19: Toe injury rules Vijay Shankar out of WC, Mayank Agarwal to replace him

On Sunday, Shankar was replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s match against England in Birmingham. In Pant’s debut at the World Cup, India saw their first loss, getting beaten by 31 runs at the hands of the hosts. (Photo:AP)

In another blow to team India’s campaign, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal is most likely to replace him, according to reports.

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.

“The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games.”

On Sunday, Shankar was replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s match against England in Birmingham. In Pant’s debut at the World Cup, India saw their first loss, getting beaten by 31 runs at the hands of the hosts.