Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 01 Jul 2019 ICC CWC'19: Toe ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Toe injury rules Vijay Shankar out of WC, Mayank Agarwal to replace him

REUTERS
Published Jul 1, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace him, according to reports.
On Sunday, Shankar was replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s match against England in Birmingham. In Pant’s debut at the World Cup, India saw their first loss, getting beaten by 31 runs at the hands of the hosts. (Photo:AP)
 On Sunday, Shankar was replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s match against England in Birmingham. In Pant’s debut at the World Cup, India saw their first loss, getting beaten by 31 runs at the hands of the hosts. (Photo:AP)

In another blow to team India’s campaign, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal is most likely to replace him, according to reports.

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.

 

“The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games.”

On Sunday, Shankar was replaced by Rishabh Pant in India’s match against England in Birmingham. In Pant’s debut at the World Cup, India saw their first loss, getting beaten by 31 runs at the hands of the hosts.

...
Tags: indian cricket team, india cricket team, vijay shankar, mayank agarwal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

The left-handed batsman has amassed 516 runs in the eight matches so far. He continued his rich vein of form from the recently concluded IPL. (Photo: File)

David Warner welcomes new daughter, names her 'Isla Rose' Warner

There has been some debate in political circles with regard to the choice of orange as the dominating colour for the second jersey. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Mehbooba Mufti blames jersey, Omar Abdullah questions 'listless' display

Waqar criticised India's approach to chase the massive 338 runs target. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Waqar Younis targets India's sportsmanship against England

During Sri Lanka's 20-run victory over England on June 21, Fernando scored 49 runs to help his side post a target of 233 for the hosts of the World Cup. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Sri Lanka coach lauds Avishka Fernando



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background. (Photo: ANI)
 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
 

Modern day 'Shravan Kumar': K'taka man on pilgrimage across India with mother in tow

Riding on a Bajaj Chetak scooter, the modern-day 'Shravan Kumar' has carried his 70-year-old mother Choodarathna to all the places. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pakistan's heaviest man undergoes successful liposuction surgery

Hassan, who underwent the surgery on Friday, will remain under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 

Even after re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' earnings not enough to dethrone 'Avatar'

The Marvel film's re-release hasn't minted enough so far to dethrone James Cameron's 'Avatar'.
 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

The RSS' official Twitter handle has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and dissemination information. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: 'India did not try hard enough to win', says Harsha Bhogle

Bhogle opined that the credit for Plunkett's success must go to Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. (Photo: Harsha Bhogle/ Twitter)

We made it clear that Shankar will be our number four batsman, says Rohit Sharma

Chasing 338, India's innings got off to a slow start as the team was not even able to score 40 runs in the first ten overs. Sharma, however, said that the credit needs to be given to the England bowlers. He even defended MS Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav for their baffling approach in the death overs. (cricketworldcup/twitter)

ICC CWC'19: Rohit Sharma first batsman to score three centuries in this World cup

Rohit Sharma went on to score 102 runs against England. He was finally dismissed by Chris Woakes in the 37th over. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Virat Kohli supports MS Dhoni despite his slow approach in chase

Despite the criticism, Kohli was steadfast in his defence of Dhoni and said the wicket got slower towards the end of the game which made big shots quite difficult. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'We Need our A-game to claim out maiden World Cup trophy': Eoin Morgan

England have jumped to the fourth spot with 10 points from eight games and will need to beat New Zealand in their last league match on Wednesday to be assured of a semifinal spot. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham