Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Sports Cricket 01 Jul 2019 ICC CWC'19: Ked ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Kedar Jadhav MS Dhoni receive blame for India's loss vs England

REUTERS
Published Jul 1, 2019, 9:36 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 10:13 am IST
India needed 71 runs from the final 5 overs to keep their unbeaten run in the WC with former captain Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle.
Dhoni remained not out on 42 off 31 balls, having hit the only six in the Indian innings, compared to England’s 13. (Photo: AFP)
 Dhoni remained not out on 42 off 31 balls, having hit the only six in the Indian innings, compared to England’s 13. (Photo: AFP)

Birmingham: India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to do justice to his reputation as a ‘finisher’ in Sunday’s loss to England but his team defended his display in the final stages of the World Cup group match at Edgbaston.

India needed 71 runs from the final five overs to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament with former captain Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle.

 

The duo, however, looked content knocking the ball around rather than going for big hits and managed only 39 in the last five overs.

“When Mahi and Kedar were batting, they were trying to hit (boundaries) but were not able to because of the slowness of the pitch,” Rohit Sharma, who topscored for India with 102, said after the team’s first loss in the tournament.

“Towards the end it got pretty slow. We got to give credit to the English team, they used the conditions very well.”

“They mixed up their variations quite nicely and kept us guessing all through the game.”

Dhoni remained not out on 42 off 31 balls, having hit the only six in the Indian innings, compared to England’s 13.

He made 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan and against West Indies, the 37-year-old struggled initially before hitting two sixes in the final over to remain not out on 56 off 61 balls.

India captain Virat Kohli then defended Dhoni’s “calculated” approach, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman was experienced enough to know the demand of the occasion.

Kohli defended Dhoni again on Sunday after the team’s 31-run loss to the hosts.

“I think MS was trying really hard to get the boundary,” Kohli, whose fifth half-century in a row went in vain, said at the presentation ceremony.

“They were just bowling good areas. We’ll have to sit down and assess and improve in the next game.”

Jonny Bairstow made a belligerent 111 but it was Ben Stokes’ blistering 79 which propelled England to a commanding 337-7.

The 138-run stand between Rohit and Kohli kept India in the chase but the match slipped through their fingers when hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya departed after a quickfire 45.

“When you’re chasing 330-340, you need that X factor innings of someone coming and playing that 70 off 30-40 balls. Hardik was looking good but he couldn’t go on,” Rohit said.

“That is something Ben Stokes did for them. He came and batted and changed the game actually. Until then, we were right in the game, restricted them pretty well.

“We needed something like Ben Stokes’ innings towards the end to get to that target.”

 

...
Tags: india vs england, indian cricket team, india cricket team, england cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: United Kingdom, England, Birmingham


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

When Jonny Bairstow was a frustrated figure and claimed many people wanted to see England fail. (Photo: AP/PTI)

ICC CWC'19: 'It was close to a complete peformance': Jonny Bairstow

Fans cheer for Team India during the group stage match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. (AFP)

English fans outnumbered

Indian opener Rohit Sharma plays a shot on way to his century against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. (AFP)

England ride on Bairstow century to stay on track; Rohit’s effort in vain for India

Major General TSA Narayanan (left), Deputy Commandant, MCEME & Vice Commodore, EME Sailing Association, interacts with sailors ahead of the Hyderabad Sailing Week at EME Sailing Club, Hussainsagar, Secunderabad. (Deccan Chronicle)

Sailors gear up for water wars



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Foldable Apple Pad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

England ride on Bairstow century to stay on track; Rohit’s effort in vain for India

Indian opener Rohit Sharma plays a shot on way to his century against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. (AFP)

Critics are constantly under the scanner in today’s times

There have been a few cases that occurred during the current International Cricket World Cup 2019 (WC19), that has prompted me to ponder and wonder if critics do have a place, in the game, in this day and age.

ICC World Cup 2019: England end India's unbeaten run to keep semi-final hopes alive

Eoin Morgan's side posted 337-7 thanks Bairstow and a dashing 79 from Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)

English fans outnumbered

Fans cheer for Team India during the group stage match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. (AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Jadeja's stunning catch against England leaves Twitterati in awe

Bairstow was however dismissed by Mohammad Shami for 111 runs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham