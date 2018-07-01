Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya replace Bumrah, Washington Sundar for England T20Is

Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya were named as replacements for injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the three-match Twenty20 internationals against England. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya, on Sunday, were named as replacements for injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the three-match Twenty20 internationals against England.

Axar Patel was brought in as the off-spinner’s replacement for the three-match ODI series which will be played after three T20s.

"Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during Indian team’s training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin on June 26, 2018. He subsequently underwent scans and was seen by a specialist. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said BCCI in its media release.

"Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has a fractured left thumb and has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against England. Bumrah suffered the injury during India’s first T20I against Ireland. The selectors have named Deepak Chahar as his replacement in the T20I side," added BCCI.

Chahar, who was the standout bowler for the IPL 2018 champion Chennai Super Kings, has put in some fine performances for India A in the ongoing tour of England. Three games into the tri-series, Chahar has picked up seven wickets with an economy rate of 4.04.

India’s squad for T2OIs against England:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.