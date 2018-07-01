search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya replace Bumrah, Washington Sundar for England T20Is

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 1, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Axar Patel was brought in as Washington Sundar's replacement for the three-match ODI series which will be played after three T20s.
Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya were named as replacements for injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the three-match Twenty20 internationals against England. (Photo: PTI)
 Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya were named as replacements for injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the three-match Twenty20 internationals against England. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya, on Sunday, were named as replacements for injured Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the three-match Twenty20 internationals against England.

Axar Patel was brought in as the off-spinner’s replacement for the three-match ODI series which will be played after three T20s.

 

"Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during Indian team’s training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin on June 26, 2018. He subsequently underwent scans and was seen by a specialist. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," said BCCI in its media release.

"Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has a fractured left thumb and has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against England. Bumrah suffered the injury during India’s first T20I against Ireland. The selectors have named Deepak Chahar as his replacement in the T20I side," added BCCI.

Chahar, who was the standout bowler for the IPL 2018 champion Chennai Super Kings, has put in some fine performances for India A in the ongoing tour of England. Three games into the tri-series, Chahar has picked up seven wickets with an economy rate of 4.04.

India’s squad for T2OIs against England:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

Tags: england vs india, deepak chahar, jasprit bumrah, krunal pandya, washington sundar


Related Stories

England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
 

CloudWalker 4K Ready Cloud TV X2 launched

The Android-powered smart TV features in three size variants – 32, 50 and 55-inch.
 

Energy Sistem home audio products portfolio launched

The home-audio products will be priced between Rs 4,999 to Rs 18,999.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter is loving what Cristiano Ronaldo did for Edinson Cavani

Cavani was struggling to continue after a severe calf pain just after the hour mark and when it became evident that the PSG star could not continue, Ronaldo rushed to help his opponent.(Photo: AP)
 

Instagram gets pushy with consistent 'Stories' bar

The 'Stories' bar lingers at the top and doesn’t follow you down, but it looks like Instagram is testing a more persistent sticky approach, keeping 'Stories' in front of you all the time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Red OnePlus 6 teased, leaks reveal it in full glory

Maybe OnePlus could follow suit of the Lava Red 5T and offer a special theme.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

David Warner quashes rumours of rift with Australia teammate Steve Smith

CA's ban does not extend to domestic tournaments outside Australia, which allowed Smith and Warner to play in Canada.(Photo: AFP)

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)

Disharmony between India women's cricket team players and coach Tushar Arothe?

Cheeky selection calls and rigid training sessions have resulted in a rift between the players and the coach, according to reports. (Photo: PTI)

Team selection a happy headache for Shastri & Co

Virat Kohli

India aim carry on with aggressive mindset in England post Ireland drubbing

India's batsmen and bowlers thrashed a hapless Ireland by 143 runs to complete a 2-0 rout and take the T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham