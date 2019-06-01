Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports, Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Sarfaraz after Pakistan's loss against Windies; watch video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 1, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
West Indies easily defeated Pakistan by seven wickets as Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas outplayed Pakistan's batting attack.
Shoaib Akhtar was disheartened after the defeat and criticised captain Sarfaraz Khan for his fitness.
Mumbai: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after Pakistan collapsed against West Indies in their World Cup opener. West Indies easily defeated Pakistan by seven wickets as Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas outplayed Pakistan's batting attack. The Men in Green failed to post a competitive target on the scoreboard as they succumbed to the bouncers of Caribbean pacers.

Pakistan managed to post only 105 runs on the board in 21.4 overs, which is the team's second-lowest total in World Cup history. Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.

 

Jason Holder and Andre Russell also assisted him by picking up three and two wickets respectively. The total of 105 runs was not never enough to put up a challenge against West Indies' batting line-up.

Chris Gayle stole the show from the start, smashing 50 runs off just 34 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran finished the match for West Indies by smashing a huge six. The Caribbean side sealed the victory in just 13.4 overs.

Akhtar slammed Sarfaraz by saying “When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He’s the first captain I’ve seen who is so unfit. He’s not able to move across and he’s struggling with wicket-keeping."

He also added that the performance of the team was disappointing and urged the fans to back the team for their up for their upcoming matches.

