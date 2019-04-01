LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

'Dew made batting easier', says Dhoni after winning match for his side

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Super Kings posted 175 for five on Sunday night and Dhoni led the team's recovery from 27 for three with an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls.
The hosts restricted Royals to 167 for eight to win the game by eight runs. (Photo: PTI)
 The hosts restricted Royals to 167 for eight to win the game by eight runs. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the Chennai Super Kings dressing room remained calm despite a wobbly start against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here as the side knew that batting would get easier owing to the dew factor.

Super Kings posted 175 for five on Sunday night and Dhoni led the team's recovery from 27 for three with an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. The hosts restricted Royals to 167 for eight to win the game by eight runs.

 

"We wanted to get a partnership going - that was needed. We knew there was some dew on the field. We knew it would get easier as the game progresses. We bat quite deep - until 9 and knew we could accelerate in the last few overs," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation after Super Kings' registered their third straight win.

He explained why he brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer.

"We have a stable XI and there were a lot less left-handers in the opposition, so we gave Mitch Santner a go. It isn't that important to make changes if not necessary.

"As the tournament progresses everyone will get more chances. As the tournament progresses, bowlers start executing their plans much better.

" Initially I thought we would look at how the fast bowlers would bowl so we could bring in the spinners. Jadeja and Santner found it hard to grip the ball. Irrespective of the results, it is important to cut the boundaries and it is difficult for the fast bowlers to execute."

He also appreciated the loyal support of the vociferous Chennai crowd.

"The home franchise will always get more support than the opposition. That's where spirit of the game comes in - the crowd is always behind the home team.

"That's what makes cricket very interesting. As long as you're on the field and spending money to come and watch, I don't mind which team you're supporting," he added.

Opposition skipper Ajinkya Rahane felt Royals lost the game in the last five overs of the Super Kings' innings.

"I am very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers.

"But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this.

"We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the team's third consecutive loss.

...
Tags: mitchell santner, mahendra singh dhoni, chennai super kings, indian premier league (ipl 2019), rajasthan royals vs chennai super kings
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Sports

Inter Milan have 53 points and only eight separate them from ninth-placed Sampdoria (45). (Photo: AFP)

Serie A: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic' goal stuns Inter as Lazio wins 1-0

Richardson will remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the World Cup in the United Kingdom. (Photo: AFP / File)

Former ESPN Star Sports MD Manu Sawhney takes over as ICC Chief Executive

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th goal of the season as the runaway leaders edged closer to the Ligue 1 title. (Photo: AFP)

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe's sole goal gives PSG hard fought 1-0 win vs Toulouse

The senior Ray Barman said Prayas had a finger bruise that affected him in Sunday's match. (Photo: BCCI)

Youngest IPL debutant Prayas managing RCB and CBSE tests at same time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2019 Lok Sabha polls: 107-year-old UP man set to vote for 17th time

'I have not been keeping well, but I will definitely go to vote this time also. I also request everyone to vote as it is the most important thing we can do for our country,' Ram Prasad said. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi a 'illiterate, uncultured person': NCP's Majid Memon

He also criticised RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary for making controversial remarks against BJP. (Photo: ANI)
 

The emperor’s new burger

Chef Patrick Shimada's giant burger to celebrate the new emperor weighs three kilograms (six pounds) and costs USD 900. (Photo: AFP)
 

Out of nowhere OnePlus launches Warp Car, a smart car controlled by your smartphone

OnePlus Warp Car Charge means you have a day’s power in just 20 minutes.
 

Hema Malini seen campaigning in farm with workers

Actor-turned-politician and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Mathura parliamentary constituency, Hema Malini who kickstarted her poll campaigning on Sunday were seen lending a hand to women working in a wheat field, carrying bundles of the freshly harvested crop. (Photo: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema)
 

Shocking! Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in LA

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

'If we lose 4-5 matches, it will be tough to come back', says Stokes

Stokes also hailed CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying there was a lot to learn from him. Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 to bail his team out of trouble from 27 for three. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2019: Hungry CSK registers third straight win vs Rajasthan

Rajasthan will now host Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 while Chennai will be hosted by Mumbai Indians on April 3. (Photo: BCCI)

Finch warns Aussies will give their best in WC after India , Pak series win

Finch admitted the potential return of Warner, who has been in top form in the Indian Premier League, and Smith would mean some difficult choices when the World Cup squad is named later this month. (Photo: AFP)

'There will be one or two guy brutally unlucky to not get selected': Langer

The defending champions must name their 15-man squad this month for the tournament in England and Wales and Langer said the make-up was becoming clear. (Photo: AP)

Rampaging Australia cleans sweeps Young Pakistan 5-0

Maxwell raised his third successive half-century of the series and smashed Pakistan seamers at will with his extravagant shots on both sides of the wicket. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham