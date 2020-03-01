Sports Cricket 01 Mar 2020 Ravindra Jadeja' ...
Sports, Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja's catch that dismissed Wagner triggers meme fest on Twitter

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
Jadeja took a sensational one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the ninth wicket partnership between Jamieson and Wagner
Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal (R) after catching out New Zealands Neil Wagner (not pictured) on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. AFP photo
 Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal (R) after catching out New Zealands Neil Wagner (not pictured) on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. AFP photo

Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said he wasn't expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner in the second Test here.

Jadeja took a sensational one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the useful ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.

 

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace,” said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in the New Zealand first innings.

“It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again.”

Soon after, the catch became talk of the town on Twitter and caught the social media by storm. The catch has led to meme fest on Twitter. Have a look...

On Sunday, India dismissed New Zealand for 235 to take a slender seven-run lead.

The pacers led India's fight back on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets among them.

On Day 1 on Saturday, India were bowled out for 242.

...
Tags: india vs new zealand, ravindra jadeja, christchurch, neil wagner


Related Stories

India takes first-innings lead against New Zealand in Test match

Latest From Sports

PSGs Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Dijon on Feb 29,Saturday (AP image)

Kylian Mbappe stars in PSG to 4-0 victory over Dijon

Saina Nehwal (PTI Photo)

Tokyo Olympics: Saina, Parupalli ask BWF to extend qualification period

Indian captain Virat Kohli bumps gloves with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara as they bat against New Zealand on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. AFP photo

India takes first-innings lead against New Zealand in Test match

Virat Kohli.

Poor scores from Virat Kohli have stood out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India takes first-innings lead against New Zealand in Test match

Indian captain Virat Kohli bumps gloves with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara as they bat against New Zealand on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. AFP photo

Poor scores from Virat Kohli have stood out

Virat Kohli.

Women's T20 WC: White Ferns bowlers shine as NZ beat BAN by 17 runs

Seamer Hayley Jensen and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek took three wickets apiece as New Zealand produced a tremendous comeback to beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in a low-scoring match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Ritu Moni's (4/18) first four-wicket haul, the best figures of the tournament so far, was not enough to steer Bangladesh to a historic victory. (Photo:AFP)

Women's T20I WC: 50,000 plus tickets sold for final at MCG

At the halfway mark of the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, over 50,000 tickets have been sold out for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8. Global pop superstar Katy Perry will perform during both the pre-game show and will return for a post-game concert, as part of the T20 World Cup final celebrations on International Women's Day. (Photo: File)

Indians playing shots kept us in game: Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand's medium pacer Kyle Jamieson feels Indian batsmen going for their shots served their purpose on the opening day of the second Test here. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham