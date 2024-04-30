Cricket world celebrates as Rohit Sharma turns a year older

Hyderabad: Team India Captain and star batter Rohit Sharma has turned a year older today as he celebrates his 36 birthday.

Pictures of Rohit cutting a cake on the occasion was shared by his team on social media, where his wife Ritika, Star batter Suryakumar Yadav and his wife were seen.



The Board of control for cricket in India (BCCI), IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and others have made special social media posts wishing the 'Hitman' a happy birthday.



Many Rohit Sharma fans also took to social media to wish their favorite player on his birthday as Hashtag 'Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma' and 'Happy birthday anna' were trending on X.



Rohit Sharma in the ongoing IPL has scored 311 runs at an average of over 38.