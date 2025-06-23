Cricket Lovers: BCCI's Special Call to Celebrate Olympic Day This Year
June 23 is celebrated every year across the globe as 'International Olympic Day'.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had taken to 'X' on Monday to commemorate International Olympic Day with a unique call to all the cricketing lovers.
"Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to take your plus 1 and move -whether its a walk, run or a game of cricket," the BCCI wrote.
"Together, we can build a healthier, more united India, because when we move together, we move better," it added.
On April 9, organisers confirmed Cricket's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a gap of 128 years.
Cricket will witness six teams battling for top honours.
The gentleman's sport last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 edition of the Games in Paris, where a one-off, two-day match between Great Britain and France was held, which is now recognised as an unofficial Test.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
