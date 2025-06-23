Cricket Lovers: BCCI's Special Call to Celebrate Olympic Day This Year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had taken to 'X' on Monday to commemorate International Olympic Day with a unique call to all the cricketing lovers.

"Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to take your plus 1 and move -whether its a walk, run or a game of cricket," the BCCI wrote.

"Together, we can build a healthier, more united India, because when we move together, we move better," it added.

Cricket has joined the Olympic movement- a historic leap for our beloved sport! 🏏



This #OlympicDay, let’s celebrate the power of sports to connect and inspire. Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to pick your +1 and move - whether it’s a walk, a run, or a game of… pic.twitter.com/U6kVP7I8NA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

June 23 is celebrated every year across the globe as 'International Olympic Day'.

