Cricket Fans React to Team India’s New Jersey for T20 World Cup

A new vision - Nostalgia blending with modernity

The new jersey, co-designed by Adidas and BCCI, revives the striped aesthetic of the 1990s Indian kits. The body features alternate strips of two shades of blue, a marked departure from the primarily solid blue of previous kits. The iconic tricolour has been subtly repositioned onto the collar area from the shoulders, with bold orange side panels for contrast.

From a performance standpoint, the jersey integrates Adidas' new CLIMACOOL technology: engineered stretch fabrics, ventilated mesh zones, and moisture-wicking properties that work in tandem to keep players cool during hot, humid games.

According to Rohit Sharma, named brand ambassador for the tournament jersey, it is a symbol of unity: "Whether you're in the stands or on the field, we all wear the same colours and believe in the same dream for India."

The backlash — Enter “footballification”

Many fans voiced disappointment despite the modern upgrade, not at the performance specs but the look. Some were quick to knock the new design's resemblance to European football jerseys on social media and fan forums. One popular complaint described it as a "footballification of the Indian cricket jersey."

Taken together, the bold stripes and contrasting side panels felt jarring to longtime supporters who cherish the classic "Men in Blue" identity, never once broken by football-style kits. What was to be a nostalgic throwback ended up being, for many, a misguided design detour.

Why now?

The launch arrives at a crucial juncture. India will co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, and there is immense pressure: the team will start their campaign against the USA on February 7.

With India returning as defending champions after winning the 2024 edition, expectations have skyrocketed. The jersey, which is available to buy now, provides a symbolic start to the World Cup build-up and has divided fans who are showing both fervour and criticism.

More than just a jersey, while the hype and sentiment will evolve once India takes to the field, the reaction is underlining how deeply fans care about national identity and tradition. The new design may be technologically superior — but for many, cricket isn’t just about performance; it’s about history, heritage, and a familiar blue that doesn't look like football. Whether this "footballified" jersey will be iconic or infamous may depend less on how it looks and more on what India does wearing it.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle