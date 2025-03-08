Contribute to India’s Bid for 2036 Olympics: Sports Minister urges States

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya , chaired a two-day Chintan Shivir focused on India’s preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and strengthening the country's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana today.



Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse was also present on the occasion. The Shivir brought together sports ministers from various States/UTs, senior sports administrators, key government officials, and domain experts to exchange ideas and craft a roadmap for India's emergence as a global sports powerhouse.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India hosting the 2036 Olympics and urged states to actively contribute to making this ambition a reality. “Chintan Shivir is an initiative guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of good governance. This forum allows us to collaborate and take forward our dream of hosting the Olympics,” he stated.

The Chintan Shivir facilitated dialogue on critical areas such as talent identification, coaching methodologies, sports infrastructure, and sustainable development of sports. Representatives from multiple States/UTs, including Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, shared their best practices, with Dr. Mandaviya stressing the importance of learning from each other to accelerate progress.

Highlighting India’s vision for becoming a global sporting powerhouse, Dr. Mandaviya stated, “Making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires a well-structured and collaborative approach towards sports. While sports is a State subject, a unified effort is essential to position India as a formidable sporting nation.”

A key area of discussion was the impact of the Khelo India initiative in identifying and nurturing young athletes. Dr. Mandaviya noted that over 2,800 Khelo India academies have been established, and 937 out of 1,045 Khelo India Centres are currently operational. He emphasized the importance of creating a national athlete repository with unique IDs to track talent and ensure their growth within the system.

“We cannot afford to let talent slip through the cracks. A scientific approach in talent identification and management, along with active participation from National Sports Federations is crucial for the Olympic mission,” he added.

Dr. Mandaviya also underlined the need to strengthen grassroots sports by identifying young athletes between the ages of 9-14 and nurturing them for long-term Olympic preparation. He announced that new initiatives under Khelo India, such as beach games, water sports, and indigenous games, will be introduced to encourage regional participation and enhance India’s sports culture.

Sports governance was another key theme of the discussions. Delegates underscored the need for enhanced transparency in National Sports Federations to ensure fair selection processes and build confidence among parents to encourage their children to take up sports as a career. The deliberations focused on improving coordination among all stakeholders to foster an athlete-centric governance model.

Infrastructure development was also a major focus, with an emphasis on optimizing the utilization of sports infrastructure of States, PSUs, Ministries, and the private sector. The discussions highlighted the need for a sustainable model where stadiums and existing infrastructure are used efficiently. It was also discussed to establish District-Level Sports Schools (DLSSs) by upgrading existing schools to increase grassroots-level talent scouting and training.

During the day, participants engaged in a meditation session led by Padma Bhushan Daaji, fostering mindfulness and focus. In the evening, a vibrant cultural program was organized, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through traditional music, dance, and artistic performances, celebrating the nation's diversity and spirit.