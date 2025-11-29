Coach on Trial, But Where Are The Others?

The recent 2-0 Test series loss to South Africa has left Indian cricket in shock. Fans are angry, and much of that anger is directed at head coach Gautam Gambhir. Many even want him removed. But is Gambhir the only one to blame, considering that cricket is a team sport?

SELECTORS CAN’T SIT OUT THE BLAME

Former India cricketer and selector (2001-2005) Pranab Roy spoke candidly to this reporter, “In India, the captain and coach get credit for wins and the blame if the team loses. Gautam Gambhir cannot be held solely responsible for India’s debacle. Yes, there were a few mistakes in planning, changing batting order, team selection, etc., but I feel the selectors are also responsible. After all, they pick the team.”

Roy was particularly critical of the drift away from domestic performance as a benchmark. “The selectors choose the Test team on the basis of IPL performances, which is not the right thing. They are different formats. We have other domestic tournaments also. Team selection should be based on performances in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy matches.”

GHAVRI SAYS GAMBHIR GOT THE BALANCE WRONG

Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri was far more critical of Gambhir’s methods. “Gambhir is not handling the team properly. He is not including the right players in the final eleven. India should play a balanced team. His man-management is not perfect. What was the necessity of including four spinners in the Test team?”

Ghavri added that Gambhir’s rigidity is hurting India’s adaptability. “Modern cricket demands flexibility. If you don’t adjust quickly to conditions and opposition, you will be exposed. Gambhir must learn to be more open-minded in his approach.”

A SHARED FAILURE, A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY

Gambhir now faces the same storm others before him have endured. But the deeper issues — batting collapses, poor shot selection and bowling inconsistency — run through the team and system.

He is accountable, but not solely so. India’s Test defeat is a shared failure. Players, coaches, selectors and management must accept that there is a serious problem before solutions can emerge.

THE ROAD FROM HERE

The need of the hour is introspection. Instead of becoming another name added to the list of coaches removed after failures, Gambhir must lead the review and course correction. With Shubman Gill’s return, he has a chance to rebuild and prove that leadership is about resilience, not just results. Ultimately, as in every sport, resilience in adversity, unity in failure and courage to rebuild will define India’s recovery.