Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Indian women's kabaddi team for winning its second straight world title, after a strong 35 to 28 victory over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka.

Taking to 'X' on November 24, right after the win, the CM wrote: "Our daughters have shown once again with the right support and space to grow, they can conquer the world stage."

The 2025 Women's Kabbadi World Cup was held at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka from November 17 to 24.

In total, 11 teams participated and the Indian women's team successfully defended their title.

Iran and Bangladesh made it to the semifinals, where they lost to India and Chinese Taipei respectively.