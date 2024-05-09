CM Revanth's Heartwarming Gesture: Orphans Enjoy Live IPL Match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: In a love-filled act, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday provided the opportunity for 30 boys and girls from two orphanages to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.



Revanth Reddy shared the video of the children enjoying the IPL match from CM's box on his X handle. "Yesterday 30 boys and girls from two orphanages watched #IPLCricket2024 between Hyderabad Sunrisers and Lucknow Super Giants in Uppal stadium from CM’s box. These simple joys in life will be cherished memories," read the tweet.

"I always enjoyed looking at the match reports in newspapers, but all thanks to CM Revanth, I was able to witness the match live," said a youngster in the video.



"CM Revanth Reddy has seen us as his family members rather than orphans," said a young girl.



Chasing the target of 165 runs, SRH openers with their explosive feat finished the match in less than 10 overs.