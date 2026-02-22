Eileen Gu Makes History With Olympic Freeski Halfpipe Gold

Livigno, Italy : Eileen Gu soared to victory in the women's freeski halfpipe final on Sunday to end her wait for a gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, becoming the most decorated freestyle skier in the history of the Winter Games.

The 22-year-old, who also won silver in slopestyle and big air in Italy, posted a best score of 94.75 at Livigno Snow Park to edge out China teammate Li Fanghui, who scored 93.00. Great Britain's Zoe Atkin took bronze.

"Every day I was fighting," said Gu. "I gave my all every single day that I've been here, and that's no joke.

"In all three events I showcased my best skiing and as far as performance goes, that's all I can ask for -- to be able to show the world the best that women's skiing has to offer at the moment that it really counts."

As in her previous competitions, Gu was forced to deal with self-inflicted pressure.

The defending champion flunked her first run, scoring just 30.00, as world champion Atkin set the pace with 90.50.

But Gu, who now has three Olympic golds and three silvers in total, produced a dazzling performance in the second round to wow the judges.

She punched the air, cheered by a sizeable group of Chinese fans, who stood behind a row of flags, and was awarded 94.00.

Gu raised her game still further in her final run, posting 94.75 to put her further out of reach and her rivals could not catch her.

She celebrated her win in front of her supporters before receiving her gold medal wearing a large golden bow in her hair.

Gu's sixth Olympic medal in freestyle skiing takes her clear of a tie with Canada's Mikael Kingsbury and China's Xu Mengtao. She said she was proud to be a pioneer in her sport.

"I'm the most decorated freeskier of all time, male or female," Gu added. "I have the most gold medals ever, male or female.

"That's a testament to competitive strength, it's mental strength. It's being able to perform under pressure, it has nothing to (do with) if you're a boy or a girl."

Atkin's bronze, with 92.50, came eight years after her sister Izzy also won bronze in the slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Australia's 16-year-old prodigy Indra Brown scored an impressive 87.00 on her final run to finish fifth.

The field was reduced to 11 competitors after Canada's Cassie Sharpe was ruled out of the final due to concussion following a heavy crash in qualifying.

US-born Gu was the darling of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she won two golds and a silver, and has again been one of the standout stars in Italy.

The women's final was postponed from Saturday evening after heavy snowfall in the Italian Alps but Sunday's competition took place in dazzling sunshine.



