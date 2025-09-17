China Masters: Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Last-16, Lakshya Sen Ousted

Shenzen: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a straight-game win but India's challenge in the men's singles competition ended with Lakshya Sen's first-round ouster from the China Masters badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Satwik and Chirag, who finished runners-up in last week's Hong Kong Open, eked out a 24-22 21-13 victory over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in 42 minutes, keeping their all-win head-to-head record against them intact.