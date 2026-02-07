Charlize Theron, Mariah Carey Perform at The Opening Ceremony Of this year's Winter Olympics

The winter Olympics is going to begin and Charlize Theron, an actress known for her roles in films such as the Mad Max and prometheus had appeared at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony at Milan. Theron , is not only an actress but she is also the ambassador for the united Nations and she delivered a message inspired by Nelson Mandela. In her statement the actress began by saying “Atheletes, spectators from every corner of the world, this is a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela”. She also continued by stating that “Peace is not just the absence of conflict. But it is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class , caste or any other social distinctions.” She concluded her statement by mentioning that these games are more than just a sport. But these games are a reminder of humanity, respect for one another and a call for peace everywhere.

Putting aside her some of the prominent celebs like the Pop legend Mariah Carey sang in Italian receiving loud cheers from the huge crowd at Cortina. And Italian singer Andrea Bocelli , have given a live performance at the opening event giving the fans as well as for the various athletes who were present at the stadium a ‘warm welcoming to the event’.

Not only that but there was also a touch of local touch to the event with the appearance of the Italian actress Sabrina impacciatore, who introducted a section to the audiences featuring the century of past Olympics, with instances of the ever evolving sporting wear, music and also the equipment. Along with the actress, Brenda Lodigiani has also demonstrated popular Italian hand gestures which are often used to communicate.

Towards the end of the event, unlike one cauldron, for the first time in the history of Olympics, two cauldrons were lit simultaneously, the first one at ‘Arco Della Pace’ in Milan and the second one at ‘Piazza Dibona’ in Cortina.

This year’s winter Olympics is also one of it’s kind because it is breaking the traditional barriers, by hosting it in two cities Milan And Cortina, in Italy from 6th February till 2nd February ,2026. It is going to be a multi- sporting event with various events being hosted at selected venues. Back in 2019, these two cities were chosen as the official venues at the 134th IOC session held in Lausanna, Switzerland.

It is scheduled to feature 116 medal events in 16 disciplines such as Alpine skating, Ice hockey, Biathlon and many others. But ‘ski mountaineering’ is also introduced as a new discipline to this event particularly and it is set to make it’s debut at the Milano Cortina Winter games 2026 alongside other competitions.