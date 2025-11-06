Chandiok, Majumder, Jainendra, Shawwen Win 60th IGFR Golf Title

Hyderabad: Ashish Chandiok, Md Nasimul Haq Majumder, Ranka Jainendra Kumar and Shawwen Yen emerged winners of Divisions 1 to 3 at the 60th International Golfing Fellowship of Rotarians (IGFR) World Golf Championship after rounds at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and Vooty Golf & Country Club.

In the Four Ball Better Ball, Chandiok & Majumder won the Rotarian Divisions 1 & 2 as Anand Kaushal & Christophe Perrier finished runners-up. Jainendra & Shawwen took the top honours in Rotarian Division 3 ahead of runners-up Karsten Fuelster & Zachariah Varghese.

The highlights included the release of a special 60th IGFR World Golf Championship postage stamp by Rotary International Director Nagesh in the presence of Rotarians from around the world. It marked a celebration of Rotary’s six decades of promoting service and fellowship through golf. “The release of this stamp is a proud moment for the Rotary golfing community. It represents not just a milestone for IGFR, but a celebration of global unity through sport,” said PDG Parag Sheth, Chair, South Asian Fellowship of Golfing Rotarians.