Champions Trophy final outcome to decide Rohit and Kohli's future?

With the Champions Trophy nearing an end with the final showdown between India and New Zealand scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, the chatter around the cricketing future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again came to the fore.





Media reports by reputed organisations claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to chart out its plans for the upcoming 2027 World Cup and World Test Championship cycle as soon as the ICC showpiece event concludes. While Rohit's retirement is completely his choice, a call would be taken on captaincy once he communicates his future course to the board.

Nevertheless, With Shubman Gill's inexperience and Bumrah's injury challenges the BCCI might still need more time for the leadership transition.



On the other hand, BCCI officials have spoken to Kohli as well, however there is not much pressure on him currently.





Moreover, India's cricket governing body is also likely to revise the central contracts of players. Currently only four players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have the top A+ contract.

The BCCI wants only players who can excel in all formats in the top tier contract, but with their T20I retirement and a poor form in Tests is casting a shadow on their contract. However, the reports also state that the outcome of the Champions Trophy final would impact their contracts.



Generally, the BCCI announces yearly contracts ahead of the commencement of the IPL but, the reports say, the board is waiting for the conclusion of the finals.



Reports also state that Shreyas Iyer, who failed to secure a central contract last time due to disciplinary issues, is highly likely to get a contract this time. His consistent performances in the middle order for Team India and his appearances in the domestic arena have worked in his favor.



KL Rahul, Rishab Pant and Axar Patel may get promoted to A category.