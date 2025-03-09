Champions Trophy Final: Kohli joins Tendulkar in elite club after historic milestone
Virat Kohli is appearing in his third consecutive Champions Trophy final
Premier batter Virat Kohli had created history on Sunday when he walked out to the field for India as they take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.
Incidentally, Kohli is playing his third consecutive Champions Trophy final (2013, 2017 and 2025).
Kohli became the second Indian player to appear in 550 international matches. Legendary Sachin Tendulakar (664) was the only player to walk out more times than Virat for India.
Master Blaster appeared in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20I before retiring in 2013.
Former captains MS Dhoni with 538 International matches and Rahul Dravid with 509 games are next in line after Kohli.
Skipper Rohit Sharma is at the fifth place with 499* appearances for India.
Meanwhile, New Zealand opting to bat first had lost consecutive wickets after a good start. Kuldeep Yadav-led Indian spin unit managed to take four wickets for 153 in 35 overs.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story