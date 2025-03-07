Champions Trophy Final: Ind vs NZ head to head record, Winning Probability
Can Rohit and Men clinch another ICC trophy? or the Black Caps dents team India's hopes repeating their Champions Trophy 2000 final feat? lets find out!
Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Mainstays of a formidable India side for more than 15 years, the duo retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year.
This weekend could be the end for them in ICC ODI events, with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled in 2027.
While both teams would be giving their best to clinch the coveted trophy, India would work with extra motivation to make it special for their senior stars.
However, the Black Caps with the likes of Henry, O'Rourke and Santner would pose a serious threat to India's ambitions. Their batting too looks strong with in-form Williamson, Ravindra, Latham and Young among other strokefull players as Glenn Phillips.
But Indian spinners have troubled New Zealanders during their Group A match earlier, where they collectively bagged 9 wickets.
On the other hand, New Zealand's feilding was also exceptional. Absolute blinders from Phillip and Williamson to dismiss Kohli and Jadeja respectively have stunned everyone.
For India, Rohit and Kohli looked very comfortable during their short stays. While the Indian captain struck a boundary and six before he got out on 15 trying to pull one over the field, Virat with an attacking approach struck to two quick boundaries before walking back at 11.
Iyer, Axar and Hardik delivered key performances to take India to 249/9. Defending the low score, spinners led by Varun Chakaravarthy bundled out NZ for 205.
A similar result might repeat in the final on the spin-friendly pitches at the Dubai Stadium that favours team India.
The usually low scoring games at the venue would require a lot of patience from the batters. The Indian spin unit would challenge the opposition and test their calmness.
New Zealand spin trio led by skipper Santner, failed to threaten the Indian unit as they only managed two dismissals. Bracewell and Ravindra were both expensive compared to Indian spinners.
Team India equipped with a strong line-up could face both spin and pace, while Williamson, Rachin and Daryl Mitchell could generally handle spin well, only Williamson delivered in the league stage game.
However, the head-to-head record in ICC knockout games favours New Zealand. Both the teams have met four times in knockout stage of ICC tournaments, out of which the Black Caps disappointed the Blues thrice.
In the Champions Trophy final 2000, ODI World Cup 2019 and the World Test Championship final 2021 NZ emerged victorious, breaking millions of hearts in the cricket loving country.
But in 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit and Men turned the tide to win the semi-final match against the Willaimson-led side.
Keeping the stats aside, a balanced and in-form India with an advantage of the conditions would have an edge over New Zealand in finals.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story