 Top
Home » Sports

Champions Trophy Final: Ind vs NZ head to head record, Winning Probability

Sports
DC Web Desk
7 March 2025 12:21 PM IST

Can Rohit and Men clinch another ICC trophy? or the Black Caps dents team India's hopes repeating their Champions Trophy 2000 final feat? lets find out!

Champions Trophy Final: Ind vs NZ head to head record, Winning Probability
x
India's Varun Chakaravarthy with teammates celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Champions Trophy 2025 team india new zealand 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X