Champions Trophy Final: Ind vs NZ head to head record, Winning Probability

Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in what could be a last hurrah for veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.



Mainstays of a formidable India side for more than 15 years, the duo retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year.



This weekend could be the end for them in ICC ODI events, with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled in 2027.

While both teams would be giving their best to clinch the coveted trophy, India would work with extra motivation to make it special for their senior stars.

However, the Black Caps with the likes of Henry, O'Rourke and Santner would pose a serious threat to India's ambitions. Their batting too looks strong with in-form Williamson, Ravindra, Latham and Young among other strokefull players as Glenn Phillips.

But Indian spinners have troubled New Zealanders during their Group A match earlier, where they collectively bagged 9 wickets.



On the other hand, New Zealand's feilding was also exceptional. Absolute blinders from Phillip and Williamson to dismiss Kohli and Jadeja respectively have stunned everyone.

For India, Rohit and Kohli looked very comfortable during their short stays. While the Indian captain struck a boundary and six before he got out on 15 trying to pull one over the field, Virat with an attacking approach struck to two quick boundaries before walking back at 11.