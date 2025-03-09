Champions Trophy Final: Ind or NZ, Who will win the new-age rivalry?

India faces New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final Sunday in what can be deemed a new-age rivalry.



While India’s clashes against Pakistan, Australia and England have attracted more attention, this matchup with the Black Caps has slowly been bubbling under the surface.

The 2024-25 season saw this new-age rivalry come to a proper flash point.

New Zealand beat India 3-0 in a test series in its own backyard, a feat never registered before. India went on to lose in Australia. Both series defeats cost India a spot in the World Test Championship final. It has only gained little redemption in reaching the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

Last fall's test series is vital on another account. Mitchell Santner led New Zealand’s bowling attack with sizzling performances in Pune and Mumbai, as India got stumped against spin at home.

Rivalry: Roots of the rivalry Nearly 25 years ago, Chris Cairns’ well-timed century in Nairobi powered New Zealand past India to win the ICC Knock Out Trophy, which later was renamed the Champions Trophy. It remains the only limited-overs ICC trophy in New Zealand’s cabinet. The Black Caps did add another in 2021 — beating India in the World Test Championship final at Southampton. In between, the Men in Blue were stopped in their tracks at the semifinal stage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing a two-day rain-affected semifinal to New Zealand at Manchester. There have been a handful of other vital clashes between the two sides — in 2021, New Zealand knocked India out of the T20 World Cup. In 2023, India returned the favor — beating New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai, denying them a third straight final appearance in the Cricket World Cup. So, in ICC knockouts, New Zealand clearly has an upper hand, beating the Blues three times in five instances. Overall, both teams went head-on-head in ODIs in 119 matches, out of which India emerged victorious on 61 occasions, while New Zealand sealed win in 50 games. 1 game tied. Toss: The toss would play a key role in Dubai. The final game of the ICC showpiece event might as well be another low scoring game. Any target above 270 would be a good score to defend. However, with a bowler friendly -- specially the spin favored pitch in Dubai would add an advantage to chasers.

Pitch:

The square at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has progressively slowed down. Australia’s 264 in the first semifinal was the highest first innings’ total here in the Champions Trophy — chased down by India with 11 balls to spare.

When India and New Zealand clashed here in their group game last Sunday, the ball hardly bounced up more than the knee in the second innings. Spin, thus, will play a key role in determining the outcome of this final.

Rohit Sharma started the tournament with three spinners and brought in Varun Chakravarthy with Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the only pace options. It has worked well — Chakravarthy took seven wickets in two games; Indian spinners have picked 14 out of 20 wickets against New Zealand and Australia enroute to the final.

With spin taking precedence on a two-paced surface, certain batters from both sides will hold the spotlight.

Key Players:

Virat Kohli (217 runs in four matches) and Kane Williamson (189 runs in four matches) will anchor their sides with strike rotation.

Rachin Ravindra (226 runs in three matches) and Shreyas Iyer (195 runs in four matches) have higher strike rates, and their aggression will be key in setting up the innings.

“It could be a 300-run wicket or a 250-one,” Santner said on Saturday. “We have to go in with an open mind and adjust accordingly. There will be periods of sustained pressure on both sides.”

Shami (Lead wicket taker for India) and Varun Chakaravarthy for India, Henry and Santner for New Zealand would be key.

Who will have an edge:

Advantage India? India did not travel to host country Pakistan for security reasons and played all its group games, the semifinal and now the final too, in Dubai. Pakistan and the ICC didn’t think it best to split India’s games across other venues in the UAE for financial reasons.

Opinion is varied, even within India’s dressing room, if that's given India an advantage.

“What undue advantage?” asked coach Gautam Gambhir after the semifinal victory over Australia. “We haven’t practiced here even for a day. We have practiced at the ICC Academy (in Dubai). Some people are just perpetual cribbers — they need to grow up.”

Shami, India’s lead pacer with eight wickets in four games, differed: “It definitely helped us because we know the conditions and behavior of the pitch."

New Zealand, for its part, dominated the Pakistan leg of the Champions Trophy. It knocked out Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group games, and despite tiring journeys to-and-from Dubai, had enough gas in the tank to pummel South Africa in the Lahore semifinal.

“The weather has been a little shock — it jumped up 10 degrees in the last couple days," Santner said. “We will get a run tonight and it will set us up for tomorrow.”

While India might a little advantage of understanding the conditions well, what matters more is the team's performance. Both teams does have an in-form team, nevertheless, India with a deep batting line-up who can play both spin and pace, and a spin unit with four bowlers would have an edge in the finals.