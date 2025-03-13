Champions Trophy 2025: JioHotstar registers record viewership

New Delhi: JioHotstar set new industry records as the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 concluded with a thrilling finale, delivering an unmatched live sports experience across India. The tournament saw a total of 540+ crore views, with a cumulative watch time of close to 11,000 crore minutes and a peak concurrency of 6.12 crores. Hindi-speaking regions contributed over 38% of JioHotstar’s total viewership, with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, and Haryana leading consumption. Furthermore, JioHotstar achieved over 80% penetration in Wifi-enabled CTV, with Maharashtra recording the highest viewership, underscoring JioHotstar’s growing impact on large-screen streaming across key markets.

As India scripted history by defeating New Zealand, the much-anticipated final on JioHotstar witnessed an unprecedented 124.2 crore views. Driven by pivotal nail-biting moments, the tournament saw multiple peaks in viewership.

Speaking on the landmark success of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, "The overwhelming response to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 marks a leap toward the billion-screen opportunity, where seamless access and immersive engagement are now the expectation, not the exception. The tournament also saw the highest-ever single-day subscriptions since launch, during the India vs Australia match, further underscoring the scale at which audiences are embracing digital streaming. This moment is a testament to our commitment to making high-quality experiences accessible to all and transforming digital consumption in India, as we continue to deliver unparalleled, seamless, and inclusive experiences built for the future."

“The Indian team's campaign in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 was more than just a victory—it was a demonstration of Cricket's influence on the collective consciousness and culture of the country. With peak concurrency of 6.12 crore for the final and sustained levels of concurrency around 5 Crores for the tournament, JioHotstar became the digital heartbeat of this celebration, amplifying the power of shared experiences. Looking into the future of live sports on the platform, we will continue to push the boundaries on inclusive, intuitive, interactive and immersive experiences for a wide spectrum of users ranging from Cricket connoisseurs to event watchers," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar.

For the first time ever on digital, an ICC tournament was streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In addition to the language options, the live streaming on JioHotstar was complemented by four multi-cam feeds. Enhancing the coverage, the Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary ensured an inclusive experience for audiences. The vertical feed (MaxView), available in Hindi and English, also provided fans with an easier and more intuitive mobile viewing experience, allowing them to consume content on the go.

JioStar Network brought the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 with support from a robust roaster of brands, including Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, LIC Housing Finance Limited, Eicher Motors and Indira IVF.

The record-breaking success of JioHotstar underscores its vision of unlocking Infinite Possibilities, uniting India through seamless, category-defining cricket experiences at an unprecedented scale.