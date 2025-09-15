Central Zone Beat South Zone by 6 Wickets to Lift Duleep Trophy

Bengaluru: Central Zone survived some nervous moments to beat South Zone by six wickets and clinch the Duleep Trophy after a hiatus of 11 years here on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 65, Central Zone's top-order batters were tested by South bowlers on a crumbling fifth day track at the BCCI CoE grounds, but they did not have too many runs to defend.

𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬! 🙌



Yash Rathod hits the winning runs and finishes it off in style as Central Zone beat South Zone by 6⃣ wickets👌



A fantastic victory 👏



— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 15, 2025

Akshay Wadkar (19 not out, 52 balls) and first-innings centurion Yash Rathod (13 not out, 16 balls) were at crease when Central eventually went past the target at 66 for four in 20.3 overs to annex their seventh title in Duleep Trophy.