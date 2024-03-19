CCL’24 Finale: Bengal Tigers Make History

It was a historic final as Bengal Tigers clinched their first-ever Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) title by defeating the Karnataka Bulldozers by 12 runs. Tigers had saved their best for the last, overcoming the formidable Karnataka Bulldozers, who had defeated them twice earlier in the tournament and were the tournament favorites to lift the trophy.

Tigers are the fifth team in CCL’s history to clinch the title after Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, and Mumbai Heroes. The Tigers were here to win as their first inning was nothing short of sensational, with their talismanic batsman, Jammy, leading from the front with an unbeaten 57 runs off 29. His blazing innings, coupled with contributions from Rahul at the death with his quickfire 29 off 9, propelled Bengal to a commanding score of 118-4.

The Tigers' bowling attack, spearheaded by Ananda, proved to be too much to handle for the Bulldozers in the second innings. They bowled tight lines and took wickets at regular intervals as the Bulldozers were restricted to a mere 86-7 at the end of their innings. Ananda's heroics with the ball, clinching three crucial wickets for just 16 runs in his spell of 2 overs, ensured the Tigers a huge lead of 32 runs.

Bengal Tigers' relentless batting attack continued to wreak havoc in their second innings, adding 105-4 to their total, thereby setting a mammoth target of 138 runs for the Bulldozers. Jammy was in red-hot form yet again, smashing 39 runs off a mere 18 balls, while Rahul provided valuable support with a quickfire 22 off 17 deliveries.

Needing 138 runs to clinch the trophy, Bulldozers’ hopes were buoyed by the blistering performance of Karthik, who blazed his way to 26 runs off just 14 deliveries, and the relentless assault by Rajeev, who hammered 30 runs off a single over from Ananda, igniting hopes of a dramatic turnaround. Yet, it was the Bengal Tigers' unwavering resolve and steely determination that ultimately sealed their victory, as they held their nerve to defend the total and emerge triumphant by 12 runs.