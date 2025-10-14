Cape Verde Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
The West African archipelago, with a population of around 600,000, are the second smallest country in tournament history to qualify
Praia: Cape Verde qualified for their first World Cup on Monday after a 3-0 win over Eswatini ensured they finished top of their African zone group.
The West African archipelago, with a population of around 600,000, are the second smallest country in tournament history to qualify. The 2026 World Cup will be hosted in Canada, U.S. and Mexico.
