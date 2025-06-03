Canadian Rapper Drake Places Jaw-Dropping Bet on RCB to Win IPL 2025

As the big night of the Indian Premier League is just hours away with Royal Challengers Bengaluru getting ready to take head-to-head on Punjab Kings, an unexpected supporter steals the limelight.





Canadian rap star Drake has surprised everyone after revealing he placed a staggering bet on Royal Challengers. Taking to Instagram Drake said he placed a $ 750,000 bet backing RCB, which translates approximately to Rs 6.4 crore. Posting a screenshot of his bet, he wrote, "Ee sala cup namde @stake."

The betting, placed using crypto-betting platofrom Stake, would earn him back $ 1,312,500 if RCB wins, which translates to Rs 11 crore.

Drake placing a bet on IPL finals, highlights cricket's, especially IPL's global reach, while also raising question on the growing betting-culture on cricket.









Rajat Patidar-led RCB would drive with a motive to gift Virat Kohli, the franchise's talismanic batter, the IPL trophy. Standing in their way is Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS who are also eagar to realise their 18-year old dream.

The game starts at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad.



