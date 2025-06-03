Canadian Rapper Drake Places Jaw-Dropping Bet on RCB to Win IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings at Ahmadabad in the Summit Clash tonight
As the big night of the Indian Premier League is just hours away with Royal Challengers Bengaluru getting ready to take head-to-head on Punjab Kings, an unexpected supporter steals the limelight.
The betting, placed using crypto-betting platofrom Stake, would earn him back $ 1,312,500 if RCB wins, which translates to Rs 11 crore.
Drake placing a bet on IPL finals, highlights cricket's, especially IPL's global reach, while also raising question on the growing betting-culture on cricket.
Rajat Patidar-led RCB would drive with a motive to gift Virat Kohli, the franchise's talismanic batter, the IPL trophy. Standing in their way is Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS who are also eagar to realise their 18-year old dream.
The game starts at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad.