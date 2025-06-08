 Top
Canada's McIntosh Rushes 400m Freestyle World Record

8 Jun 2025 3:44 PM IST

McIntosh, the three-time Olympic gold medallist and former world record-holder in the event, sliced more than a second off the previous world record

Summer McIntosh (Photo: X)

Montreal: Summer McIntosh smashed the women's 400m freestyle world record in winning the title at the Canadian Swimming trials in 3 min 54.18 sec on Saturday.

McIntosh, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and former world record-holder in the event, sliced more than a second off the previous world record of 3:55.38 set by Australian Ariarne Titmus at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
