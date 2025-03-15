Can RCB lift the IPL trophy in '18th' season?

Despite winning a single Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in the last 17 seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has always been one of the most loved franchises of the cash-rich league. All thanks to star player Virat Kohli.



Their most popular tagline 'E Sala Cup Namde' becomes a meme material every time they are out of the trophy contention. Still the loyal fanbase clings onto the gritty side. Despite no title to their name, RCB had entered the finals thrice and made it to the playoffs nine times.

In a remarkable comeback in the last season, RCB had won six consecutive matches to secure a playoff's berth. However, Rajasthan Royals ended their streak in the eliminator.



Nevertheless, fans are very confident and hopeful this time as it is the '18' season of IPL. Number 18 is a special digit for most of the 'Gold and Red' fans as it is the jersey number of Kohli.



But what are their probabilities?





The franchise has a balanced side with an impressive bowling line up that includes stars like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya.

However, the absence of an expert spinner would be a challenge for the side.



Coming to batting, like always, the Bengaluru-based side has a strong batting power. Led by Virat Kohli, their strength goes deep until number 8, as Krunal and Bhuvi may occupy 7 and 8 spots.





What would be interesting to see is Rajat Patidar's promotion to the leadership role. Naming Patidar as the new captain emphasises a shift in RCB's approach.

With key players including Virat, Hazlewood and others already joining the training camp, the side looks confident of sealing victory.



However, it would all go down to their on-field utilization of the strengths and execution of the strategy against the mighties such as Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.



The Patidar-led side would take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the league opener on March 22.