Can Hardik Pandya emerge as India's most successful bowler after Bangladesh T20I Series?

Team India star all rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to enthrall cricket fans after a short break from the game in the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

The opening match is scheduled for Sunday (October 6) in Gwalior, while the closing match is slated on October 12 in Hyderabad.

With a much needed break Hardik is full of renewed energy and might break a few records in the series. Pandya, undoubtedly one of India's finest all-rounders, had picked up 86 wickets in 102 matches so far. If he manages to bag 5 or more wickets in the series, the former vice-captain will be the second highest wicket taker for India in T20Is, going past Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90).

The 30-year-old star if manages to get 10 plus wickets he will be India's most successful bowler surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal with 96 wickets. With the absence of both Chahal and Bhuvneshwar in the squad, Pandya might break at least one record if not two in the series.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that India's newly appointed bowling coach Morne Morkel was unhappy with Pandya's bowling approach. They both had a long discussion over the probable changes and improvements in his action during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I.

After sweeping the red-ball tournament, the men-in-blue led by Suryakumar Yadav are optimistic of repeating a similar performance in the shorter format.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sunder, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Arshadeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav