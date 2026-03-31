Calls Grow To Fast-track Sooryavanshi into India's National Team

New Delhi: There were growing calls Tuesday for teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be fast-tracked into India's senior national team after slamming a 17-ball 52 to launch his IPL season. The batsman turned 15 last week, making him eligible to represent India under International Cricket Council rules, having already starred for his country at the youth level.

On Monday, he smacked four fours and five sixes as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 128 with 7.5 overs to spare against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The teenager made history in last year's IPL in a dazzling debut season highlighted by a 35-ball century, the second fastest in the history of the T20 tournament.

Spin bowling great Anil Kumble compared Suryavanshi to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who made his full international debut aged 16. "Yes, absolutely. If a player shows this level of consistency, he should be fast-tracked, just like Sachin Tendulkar," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Suryavanshi has already made his mark at the youth international level, hammering 175 off just 80 balls as India beat England in the Under-19 World Cup final in February.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu described Suryavanshi as "a cut above a lot of youngsters in the country". "He's a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket," Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo. "I don't know when, but definitely in the future."

Inside the Rajasthan Royals camp, the leadership group has been focused on shielding the prodigy from the pressures of early fame. "What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games (in this season's IPL) and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you," captain Riyan Parag said. "What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you."

He added, following Monday's latest eye-catching display: "Like everyone in the stands, we also had this feeling of 'wow', wondering how he can do this. "He is a talent, and I am very glad that he is in our team, and not the opponent's," he said.