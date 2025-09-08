Called Kumble and Cried: Gayle Accuses Punjab Kings of Disrespect

West Indies legend and T20I great Chris Gayle has made some bold statements on his Indian Premier League (IPL) sudden exit in 2021, sending cricketing fans into a frenzy.



The 45-year-old player alleged that disrespect in the Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) camp was the reason behind his premature exit from the cash-rich tournament.





When the T20 tournament was held behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2021, Gayle left mid-season, silently playing his last game in September 2021 vs Mumbai Indians.

Talking on a YouTube podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Gayle said, "My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid."



He also revealed that he was on the verge of depression and broke down when he spoke with Anil Kumble.





"For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression. I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run."

He further said that KL Rahul, the then captain of the side, called him saying, "Chris, stay, you'll play the next game. But I just said, 'I wish you all the best, and packed my bag, and walked out."



The Jamaican made his mark playing for RCB, alongside Virat Kohli. But in 2018, Punjab bought him for Rs 2 crore, where he played 41 matches scoring over 1,300 runs.



Chris Gayle holds some of the most sought after records in IPL, including the highest score by an individual --175, which still stands unshaken.