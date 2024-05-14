CA to set up India Fan Zones at all venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket Australia will create a brilliant experience for Indian fans this summer with dedicated seating areas across all five venues for the hugely anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, including at the iconic MCG and SCG. This was revealed by Johann Dias Jaysingha, the National Operations & Media Manager.





Aligned with Cricket Australia's Multicultural Action Plan, the fan zones will foster an inclusive environment for Indian cricket fans and create an electrifying atmosphere.

Once they are on sale, Fans are encouraged to secure their seats in the Indian fan zones and help enhance the vibrant atmosphere by donning blue attire and bringing traditional instruments such as the Dhol for a family-friendly experience.



Further details on the India Fan Zones will be shared in due course.



The NRMA Insurance Men's Test series between India and Australia will kick off on 22 November in Perth, followed by a thrilling Day-Night Test in Adelaide on 6 December.



Both teams will then battle it out for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba on 14 December, followed by the famous Boxing Day Test at the MCG, and then finishing up with the Pink Test at the 3 SCG January.