C-Spire Pulls Ads From Paris Olympics After Controversial Last Supper Parody
US Telecommunications company C-spire has announced that they will pull off the advertisements from the Paris Olympics 2024.
This move comes after the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 drew criticism as it featured drag queens and transgenders in the parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper", which received criticism all-over the world.
C-spire wrote on X, "We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics."
C-spire wrote on X, "We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics."
The Governor of Mississippi stood in support of the telecommunications company. "I am proud to see the private sector in Mississippi step up and put their foot down. God will not be mocked. C Spire drew a common-sense, appropriate line," he wrote on X.
Many users reacted in support of the company. one user wrote on X,"Have never been more proud of a company. Thank you for representing the values of your customers."
A second user wrote,"THANK YOU! As a Mississippian, I already know what you stand for, and now I know what you value. Together, this is how we win. It’s us vs [them]—good vs evil. May we all continue to stand for what is right—thank you for leading the way on the corporate front."
While another user wrote, "Thank you for standing up!!! I wish more companies would follow your lead."
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story