US Telecommunications company C-spire has announced that they will pull off the advertisements from the Paris Olympics 2024.



This move comes after the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 drew criticism as it featured drag queens and transgenders in the parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper", which received criticism all-over the world.



C-spire wrote on X, "We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics."





