BWF Unveil Sweeping Overhaul To Reshape Global Badminton From 2027

Kuala Lumpur: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday announced a major restructuring of the global calendar from 2027, unveiling an expanded World Tour, higher prize money and new competition formats aimed at accelerating the sport's global growth. This follows the extension of BWF's long-term deal through to 2034 with broadcast and commercial partner Infront announced last year.

Under the new framework, the number of TV-produced badminton matches will double from 1,410 to approximately 3,000 across all BWF tournaments.

Central to the reforms is a revamped BWF World Tour featuring 36 tournaments organised within a six-tier structure: the World Tour Finals, five Super 1000 events, five Super 750, nine Super 500, eight Super 300 and eight Super 100 tournaments, with Super 100 events integrated into the main tour for the first time.

Five Super 1000 tournaments, to be staged across Asia and Europe, with 48 players competing in group and then elimination rounds in Singles events, while doubles events will feature 32-pair knockout draws. Each Super 1000 tournament will run for 11 days across two weekends, with all 1,095 matches broadcast globally.

The sport's governing said the total annual prize pool on the World Tour will rise to approximately USD 26.9 million. Prize money increases across categories include USD 2 million for Super 1000 tournaments, USD 1.1 million for Super 750, USD 560,000 for Super 500, USD 290,000 for Super 300 and USD 140,000 for Super 100.

From 2027, the World Championships will introduce a group-stage phase followed by knockouts, ensuring every player competes in at least two matches. The Sudirman Cup Finals and Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will expand to include more teams, increasing global representation.

Hosts for the revamped World Tour from 2027 to 2030 have been confirmed, while the venue for the World Tour Finals will be announced later.

"We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation. Every element, from competition formats with increased prize money, to broadcast strategy and sponsorship value chains, has been reimagined to meet the demands of a truly global sport in the 21st century," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a release.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said the changes place players at the centre of the ecosystem.

"Our focus is on building a future-ready framework that drives sustainable growth and amplifies badminton's global reach. Together BWF and Infront are serving more drama, more opportunities for players, and a richer experience for fans and broadcasters alike.

"This move reinforces badminton's position as a globally competitive and commercially attractive sport, while underscoring our commitment to put players at the heart of the game, ensuring fair rewards and sustaining their long-term participation at the highest level."