Bumrah to Pandya: Top players likely to miss IPL 2025 opening matches!

The much awaited season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence from March 22 with the opening clash scheduled at Kolkata's Eden Gardens between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).





The 15-member Indian squad that took part in the Champions Trophy and emerged victorious in Dubai have also returned home and would soon join their respective IPL team training camps.

Nevertheless, some big names might be absent during the initial games of the franchise-based league owing to injuries or personal commitments.



Here are some players who are likely to skip few games of the season:





England's Harry Brook had made himself unavailable for the season and is certain to face the wrath of the new rules. The English batter might get banned for 2 years from participating in arguably the most popular T20 league. According to new BCCI rules any player signing up for the tournament and withdrawing before the season without an injury could face a ban.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya would not be playing in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- the El Classico. Pandya, who was made the captain of the side in a sudden and controversial move was suspended due to slow over rate in their last group stage match in 2024.

Moreover, in a double whammy, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is suffering from a back injury for sometime now, is also likely to miss the initial matches for the five-time IPL champions.

India's latest bowling sensation, who made his international debut last year, Mayank Yadav is also set to miss the first leg of the tournament, as per a report on ESPNCricinfo. Yadav is currently recovering from a lumbar stress injury and his missing would leave a void in Lucknow Super Ginats camp, who retained the speed-gun for Rs 11 crore.

Another India star, KL Rahul, who sought redemption in the Champions Trophy after being subjected to trolls following the 2023 ODI World Cup final performance, is also likely to miss a couple of matches this IPL season. Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child this summer and he might leave the camp for a couple of games. The skilful right handed batsman was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in the 2025 auctions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins is also doubtful to join the squad as he is suffering an injury. Just like Bumrah, Cummins too had missed the Champions Trophy. He is racing against time to get fit, however with an impending World Test Championship final he is doubtful unless he is 100 percent fit.

On top of this, availability of Australia's Mitch Marsh and Hazlewood is also uncertain.

Meanwhile, teams have started training for the IPL season. India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav, former skipper MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan and others have joined their respective camps.