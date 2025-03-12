Breaking Barriers: How Kho Kho is Empowering Women and Transforming Lives

“Innovation begets tradition,” and sometimes, it becomes the catalyst for transformation, breaking long-standing barriers and fostering inclusivity. In the realm of sports, particularly Indigenous games, this evolution is unfolding with unprecedented momentum. Once considered a male-dominated field, these arenas are now witnessing a seismic shift as women step forward with unwavering determination, proving their mettle in every aspect. No longer confined to the sidelines, they have emerged as formidable competitors, dismantling outdated perceptions and redefining excellence. One such sport at the heart of this movement is Kho Kho—a game deeply interwoven with India’s cultural fabric. What was once a simple pastime has metamorphosed into a fiercely competitive domain, where agility, strategy, and sheer perseverance dictate success.

For decades, women were underestimated in physical sports, often discouraged from participating due to societal norms. But today, Kho Kho has become a powerful platform for challenging conventions and demonstrating not just skill but also the ability to dominate in arenas historically reserved for men. Their journey is not merely about participation; it is about leading a revolution that redefines sportsmanship and resilience.

“In our region, girls were once discouraged from playing Kho Kho due to rigid mindsets. People questioned how a girl could wear shorts and participate in the game. Such beliefs prevented many from taking up sports. But now, things have changed. Girls are developing their skills and excelling in sports like never before,” said Priyanka Ingle, captain of the Indian women’s Kho Kho team that won the 2025 World Cup.

The impact of this shift has been profound. “Girls who had previously quit Kho Kho for various reasons started returning to practice, motivated by my achievement. The sport is now gaining recognition and glamour, and parents are more willing to send their daughters for training,” Priyanka added.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 stands as a monumental event in this narrative, showcasing an unshakable commitment to gender equality. Every element of the tournament—Trophies, training infrastructure, coaching quality, nutrition, fitness regime, counselling, yoga sessions and even public recognition—reflected an unwavering pursuit of fairness. It was not just a sporting event but a declaration that Indigenous sports can be a powerful instrument for societal change. The resounding message was clear: performance, not gender, dictates success.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has played a pivotal role in engineering this transformation. Through structured training programs, expert-led coaching, tailored fitness regimens, and mental wellness support, they have ensured equal opportunities for both men and women. By creating an ecosystem free from gender bias, KKFI has enabled talent to thrive solely on merit.

For instance, both the men’s and women’s trophies in the World Cup were identical, except for their colours—a symbolic yet powerful representation of gender parity. Acknowledging KKFI’s contribution, Priyanka noted, “KKFI ensures that boys and girls receive the same facilities, whether it is game practice, fitness training, skill development, kits, lectures, or yoga sessions. They have been incredibly supportive.”

A defining moment in this paradigm shift has been the overwhelming reception accorded to the victorious women players upon their return home. Across India, these athletes have been celebrated as trailblazers, their triumphs marking a shift in public consciousness. In places where sports were once dictated by gender stereotypes, these champions are now role models, inspiring a new generation of young girls to pursue their dreams.

“In the early days, people in my village believed that Kho Kho was not meant for girls and that we should focus on our studies instead. But I didn’t listen to anyone and pursued my passion,” said Magai Majhi from Kashipur block of Rayagada district in Odisha.“The love and admiration I received upon returning home after the Kho Kho World Cup were overwhelming. I was welcomed like a hero. People in my area followed the World Cup matches just as they watch cricket. They were excited to see a girl from their village competing on an international stage. Their support has been extraordinary. The mindset of my entire village has changed—now, people are encouraging their daughters to pursue sports as a career,” she added.

Beyond societal recognition, Kho Kho has also begun opening doors to economic and career opportunities. The sport, once overlooked, is now creating viable professional pathways for women athletes. Both at the central and state levels, governments have offered jobs to the champions of the 2025 Kho Kho World Cup. Additionally, many players are now receiving endorsement deals, further legitimising the sport as a career choice.

“Earlier, there was no recognition or fame associated with Kho Kho. I come from Bhagalpur, Bihar, where very few people take interest in Kho Kho before the Kho Kho World Cup. Although Kho Kho has existed for generations, the World Cup was a milestone event that brought it into the limelight and helped it gain popularity. Today, everyone in Bihar knows that Monika Shah plays Kho Kho. People not only recognise the game but also understand its technicalities—terms like pole dive, skydive, foul, and run are now common knowledge. Many children in Bihar are now interested in playing Kho Kho, and even their parents are encouraging them,” said Monika Shah, a star player from Bihar.

This transformation has also changed perceptions about career prospects in Kho Kho. “When I first started playing, people in my village used to say that there was no future in the sport. There were no international tournaments and limited career prospects, with opportunities only at the state or national level. Government jobs were also unavailable for Kho Kho players. But today, thanks to the relentless efforts of KKFI, the sport has gained global recognition. Now, Kho Kho players have job opportunities in various government departments, including Income Tax and other sectors,” said Meenu Dhatterwal, a key player from Haryana who was part of the historic World Cup-winning team .

The evolution of women’s participation in Kho Kho is not merely about excelling in a sport; it represents a deeper societal awakening. Indigenous games, once seen as relics of tradition, are proving to be more than cultural legacies—they are becoming instruments of empowerment, reshaping traditional mindsets. The widespread acceptance and recognition of female athletes underscores the readiness of society to embrace a future where opportunities are defined by passion, talent, and perseverance, not by gender.

This shift is not just progress—it is a revolution in the making. And at its forefront are the fearless women of Kho Kho, proving that no boundary is insurmountable when determination, skill, and opportunity converge.

- By Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI & IKKF President)