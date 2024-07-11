Brain Lara picks these young Indians to beat his untouched record!

West Indies former captain and one of the greatest batsman ever to play the sport, Brain Lara had listed four young batters, who could break his record of highest individual score in an innings (Test).

The veteran left-handed batsmen scored unbeaten 400 runs in a test match against England in 2004, which even after two decades is untouched. Lara first broke the record of Gary Sobers (365) in 1994, after scoring 375 runs, which was chased down by another left-handed batter Mathew Hayden with 380. Later, in 2004 Lara with his 400 made history.

Lara picked 2 young players each from England and India, who he thought would beat his record. Zak Crawley and Harry Brook from England and Gill, Jaiswal from India in his opinion can rewrite history. "If they find the right situation, the record could be broken," Lara told daily mail.

The attacking left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had already played 9 test matches for India has scored more than 1,000 runs with a high score of 214, while the classy right-handed Shubman Gill, after representing India in 25 test matches, had only managed to score at an average of 35.52 with a high score of 128, however, Gill has a double-hundred in ODIs, which reflects his potential.

Meanwhile, with the result driven approach, test cricket has evolved over the years and it will be a challenge for batsmen to beat Lara's score.