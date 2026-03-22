Borussia Dortmund Part Ways With Sporting Director Kehl

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has ended his tenure "by mutual consent", the club said in a statement released Sunday.

The surprise announcement, which sees Kehl leaving with immediate effect, comes amid rumours linking the former Dortmund player, who won three Bundesliga titles during a 13-year stint with the club, to the sporting director job at Hamburg.

Lars Ricken, Dortmund's board member for sport -- a position above Kehl's in the hierarchy -- said the decision came after a "very open discussion".

"(We) came to the shared conclusion that the summer is the right time for changes," Ricken said in the statement.

"To allow both sides to prepare, we mutually agreed to an immediate termination of Sebastian's contract.

After retiring in 2015, Kehl joined the club in a player management role before taking over as sporting director in 2022.

"Sebastian has made an enormous contribution to our club, and we are very grateful for his great commitment," said Ricken.

Under Kehl, 46, Dortmund has gradually moved away from a model of signing and selling younger talents towards bringing in established players, with mixed results.

Without a trophy in Kehl's tenure, only a final-day collapse stopped Dortmund from winning the 2022-23 Bundesliga and the club made the Champions League final a season later, going down to Real Madrid.

Kehl hinted his exit was part of a broader restructuring of football operations.

"After a constructive discussion, we've now come to the conclusion it's time to move forward -- both for Dortmund and for me.

"The groundwork has been laid, and I wish the club all the very best in its restructuring and continued success."