Boos From Crowd, Furious Stokes: What Happened After Jaiswal's DRS Call?

Tensions flared again on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test between India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and England Skipper Ben Stokes after the former prompted a review allegedly after the 15‑second DRS timer had expired.

Stokes quickly challenged the decision, storming furiously onto the field he engaged in a heated exchange with umpire.

What happened:

During India's second innings, in the 8th over, Jaiswal was trapped lbw by Josh Tongue. After talking to his partner KL Rahul the left-handed batter appealed for DRS despite of the timer reaching zero, to which he received loud boos from the Edgbaston crowd . A visibly frustrated Stokes demanded clarity from the umpire and was seen having a serious talk with him. Despite the objection, Jaiswal's review was referred to a TV umpire, who upheld the on‑field decision. Jaiswal walked back for a brisk 28 off 22 balls . He scored a sublime hundred in the first innings. The incident sparked wide discussions online with netizens largely siding with Stokes.

Umpires at fault.. Stokes was rightly so furious, Ump shouldn't have allowed the Review. Also, KL should've asked Jaiswal to not review, it was a clear decision pic.twitter.com/7yMnZ3zXTa — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) July 4, 2025





Ben Stokes was fully justified, in objecting to the umpire granting Jaiswal the DRS after the 15 seconds ran out. Rules are sacrosanct. In the future, ICC must mandate a buzzer when time runs out. Buzzer goes, you’re done. Both for batting & fielding sides. pic.twitter.com/yLGEPUzZq1 — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) July 5, 2025