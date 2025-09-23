Bollywood Rallies Behind India Team Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 just around the corner, leading Bollywood superstars Kajol and Akshay Kumar have come forward to rally behind India’s Women in Blue. In a powerful message released on JioStar platforms, the actors urged fans to support Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and their teammates with the same passion as the men’s team.

Kajol delivered a heartfelt message as she held skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s jersey and said, “I want to present a special point to you. Our cricket team, our Women in Blue, is going to win the World Cup and make history. Will you be a witness? Jersey same toh, Jazbaa bhi same’.”

Akshay Kumar recalling his experience of watching the 2017 World Cup final. He said, “I still remember the 2017 World Cup final. I took a train from Scotland and went to the stadium to watch the final. That's when I saw the passion of our women's cricket team. Why did I go? Because that's when I understood that there's no gender in cricket. There's only one jersey, one passion, and one team. Team India. We usually cheer for the men's team. But the real support will come when we cheer for our women's team as much as we cheer for the men's team. The real fan is the one who stands with every player, whether it's a man or a woman. This is the sign of the real blue. 'Jersey Wahi, Jazba wahi!'”

In the videos, Akshay is also seen holding Indian Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana’s No. 18 jersey, reinforcing the idea that whether it’s Virat Kohli or Smriti Mandhana, the jersey remains the same. With the Indian team set to begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati, excitement is reaching fever pitch across the nation. With Bollywood’s leading stars rallying behind them, the Women in Blue enter the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 with the backing of an entire nation, ready to script history on home soil.

