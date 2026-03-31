Birthday Boy to Boundary King: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Three days after turning 16, Rajasthan Royals’ young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines in his season's very first IPL match on Monday. The team management had planned a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone, but the teenager politely skipped it.

“Cake cutting was to happen, but I slept early as they smear cake all over the face,” Sooryavanshi revealed with a smile at the post-match presentation.

If the cake was left untouched, his bat certainly wasn’t. The prodigious right-hander smashed his way to 52 runs off just 17 balls, peppering the boundary ropes with nine hits, four fours and five towering sixes. His half-century arrived in a mere 15 deliveries, making him the highest run-scorer of the match and a strong contender for the Player of the Match award.

Yet, in a twist of fate, the honor went to South African pacer Nandre Burger, who stole the spotlight with a fiery spell. Burger dismissed two batsmen in successive balls, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick but doing enough to tilt the award in his favor.

For Sooryavanshi, though, the night was more about making a statement than collecting trophies. At just 16, he showed the IPL stage that age is no barrier when talent meets fearless intent. The Royals may have missed the cake, but they found their newest star.