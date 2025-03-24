MS Dhoni shares views on regional language commentary for IPL

Expressing his views on regional language commentary for TATA IPL, MS Dhoni said, "I haven't listened to regional language commentary much because when we watch live matches, replays are limited, and most of the commentary I hear is in English or Hindi. That helps us analyse the game better. Personally, I also like listening to what commentators say because most of them are former players. While I may be playing 17 games in a season, they cover hundreds of matches across different tournaments and countries. Their exposure to various situations and teams is immense. As players, we know our team’s strengths and weaknesses, but listening to commentary gives you an outsider’s perspective. It sparks new ideas—like ‘why don’t we try this approach?’—which can then be evaluated based on intelligence and data to see if it fits within the team’s strategy. I haven't heard a lot of regional commentary, but I know that Bihari (Bhojpuri) commentary is highly energetic. It reminds me of old-school radio commentary, where the commentators were very involved. I find that very interesting. Many people prefer to listen in their regional language—it’s their mother tongue, and they want to experience the game in that way. I would love to hear Haryanvi commentary because it’s quite unique.”

Explaining why Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed to lead CSK and his own role in the process, Dhoni said, "You have to look at the long-term picture. More often than not, the batsmen who are part of your core squad and do well for you are the ones you can rely on for a longer period. With bowlers, especially fast bowlers, there is always a tendency for injuries. Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. He has done well for us. His temperament is very good—he’s very calm, very composed. He and Fleming get along very well. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership. We were quite sure Ruturaj would be good for us. After IPL last year, I almost immediately told him, ‘90% you will lead next season, so start preparing yourself mentally’. Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, ‘If I give you advice, it doesn’t mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.’ During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99% of the decisions. The most important calls—bowling changes, field placements—were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players.”

Speaking exclusively on The MSD Experience on JioHotstar, MS Dhoni commented on his latest avatar and adapting his game. "You have to adapt according to the requirements. The way we played T20 in 2008 and the way we played IPL last year—it’s very different. Earlier, there was a lot of turn in the wickets. Wickets were two-paced. Now, India’s wickets have become much better; they are more batter-friendly. The size of the ground remains the same. Also, we have started playing slightly earlier in the season, so factors like dew come into play. That's also one of the reasons why we are seeing so many high-scoring games. Also, batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection. They are adding new shots—whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer. I’m no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant.”

Dhoni also spoke about his bond with Virat Kohli, saying, "Right from the start, Virat was someone who wanted to contribute. He was never satisfied with scoring just 40 or 60 runs—he always aimed for a century and wanted to remain not out till the end. That hunger for success was there from the beginning. If you look at the Sri Lanka series where he was part of the squad, he went back after that and then returned with an even stronger game. The way he worked on his batting, improved his fitness, and maintained his will to perform and keep improving—that’s what set him apart. He was always eager to learn. He would come and discuss situations, analyzing what he could have done differently. For example, in a run chase, if he got out at a crucial moment, he would talk about whether he could have delayed taking a risk by an over or handled the situation differently. We had many conversations, and that helped both of us. It was always an honest exchange of ideas—whether a certain approach was right or if an adjustment could have been made. Initially, it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player, but over time, as we kept interacting, we became friends. Even today, we share that bond, though there’s always a line of respect between a senior and a junior. Now that neither of us is captain, we get more time to talk before matches. Earlier, before the toss, we had to prepare and go, but now we can just stand and have a chat.”