BGT: Australia registers 184-run victory over India in Boxing Day Test

Melbourne: Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.Chasing a 340-run target, India were bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs on day five.



Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half century of the game.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (30 off 104) batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter's fall opened the doors for the home team.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling.

Resuming the day at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India 369 & 155 all out in 79.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 84; Pat Cummins 3/28, Scott Boland 3/39).