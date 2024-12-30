BGT: Anushka Sharma's reaction to Kohli's dismissal goes viral

Monday gave another heart-break for millions of Virat Kohli fans after the talisman batter got dismissed in a familiar fashion during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The feeling was no different for his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, who is his biggest supporter. Anushka's reaction after Kohli's departure reflects the emotions of most of his fans.

Anushka Sharma sitting next to fellow actor and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty was visibly distraught.

Kohli, after looking determined in the first innings, fell cheaply to Starc for just 5 runs in a similar fashion as his out-side off ghost continued to haunt him.

The cameras quickly turned to Anushka after Kohli started walking back.

The Bollywood star was stunned and mum with a visibly disappointed look. She was nodding her head in denial with her hands to forehead.

Meanwhile, Kohli apart from a lone century at Perth, failed to live up to his name. More than his poor performances, the style in which he's getting out is irking the fans and experts alike.