BCCI reschedules India tour of Sri Lanka; T20 series to begin from this date!

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had revised the fixtures of India's tour of Sri Lanka on Saturday.

According to the revised schedule, the tour will now begin on July 27. The three T20Is, which were earlier scheduled on July 26, 27 and 29 will now be played on July 27 28 and 30 respectively at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) in Pallekele.

