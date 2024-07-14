BCCI reschedules India tour of Sri Lanka; T20 series to begin from this date!
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had revised the fixtures of India's tour of Sri Lanka on Saturday.
According to the revised schedule, the tour will now begin on July 27.
The three T20Is, which were earlier scheduled on July 26, 27 and 29 will now be played on July 27 28 and 30 respectively at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) in Pallekele.
Whereas the three ODI that were earlier scheduled on August 1, 4 and 7 will now be played on August 2, 4 and 7 respectively at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo.
The series will mark the beginning of Gautam Gamvhir's tenure as team India's head coach. According to reports, either Pandya or Shubman will lead the men-in-blue in T20Is and KL Rahul might lead the team in ODIs as the seniors including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Bumrah will likely be rested.
