BCCI Invites Applications for India Men's Cricket Team Head Coach Position

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the opening for applications for the position of head coach for the Indian men's cricket team. This comes as Rahul Dravid's tenure is set to conclude after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.





Candidates interested in applying must meet certain criteria, including having played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs and having served in a similar coaching role for a full member Test nation for at least two years. The age limit for applicants is below 60 years.

The selection process will involve a comprehensive review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.





The new coach will assume the role from July 1, immediately following the T20 World Cup, and will serve until December 31, 2027. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the need for a long-term coach, stating that Dravid would need to reapply if he wishes to continue beyond his current tenure.

The upcoming coach will face significant responsibilities, including leading the team through various series and tournaments, such as the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.



Additionally, there are major tournaments lined up, including the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025 and the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. The 50-over World Cup is also scheduled for 2027 in South Africa.



Furthermore, the incoming coach will play a crucial role in managing the transition from veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma as they approach the latter stages of their careers.