BCCI announces T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-2024 squad with Rohit Sharma as the captain.



In a tweet, the BCCI has posted the names of players, who are going to play the world cup matches. Batsman and wicketkeeper came back to the team after an injury he suffered in an accident. After recovery, he started playing ongoing IPL matches.

The world cup will be conducted in West Indies and USA from June 2 to 29.

The names of other players included in the squad are – Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant, S Samson, H Pandya, S Dube, R Jadeja, A Patel, K Yadav, Y Chahal, A Singh, J Bumrah, M Siraj, S Gill, R Singh, K Ahmed and A Khan.