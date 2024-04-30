Top
Home » Sports

BCCI announces T20 World Cup squad

Sports
Srinivas
30 April 2024 10:44 AM GMT
BCCI announces T20 World Cup squad
x
BCCI announces T20 World Cup squad (Photo:X)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-2024 squad with Rohit Sharma as the captain.

In a tweet, the BCCI has posted the names of players, who are going to play the world cup matches. Batsman and wicketkeeper came back to the team after an injury he suffered in an accident. After recovery, he started playing ongoing IPL matches.

The world cup will be conducted in West Indies and USA from June 2 to 29.

The names of other players included in the squad are – Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant, S Samson, H Pandya, S Dube, R Jadeja, A Patel, K Yadav, Y Chahal, A Singh, J Bumrah, M Siraj, S Gill, R Singh, K Ahmed and A Khan.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BCCI T20 World Cup Squad ICC Men's T20 World Cup Rohit Sharma Indian team captain 
India 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X